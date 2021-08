Veteran actor and soap opera star Jay Pickett has reportedly passed away at the age of 60. The actor is best known for his work on Rumpelstiltskin, as well as soap operas such as Port Charles, General Hospital, and Days of Our Lives. Pickett's death, which happened on July 30, 2021, reportedly occurred on the set of a Western film he was filming titled Treasure Valley. The news was confirmed on the film's official Facebook page, in a post from costar Travis Mills. The exact cause of death is currently unknown, but he reportedly was sitting on a horse when the death occurred.