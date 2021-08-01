Cancel
Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch” is Based on True Stories

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s any reason why The French Dispatch doesn’t get noticed it certainly won’t be the fault of the casting, since the movie is going to be featuring plenty of talent from Bill Murray to Anjelica Huston to Owen Wilson and more. Taking after the stories of real-life journalists, this movie already feels like it’s going to speak to a certain niche that won’t be all inclusive but will be designed this way since the truth of it is that much like anything in this world, writing is a multi-faceted thing that encompasses a wide spectrum of humanity and the interests that people are bound to put to paper. The focus on journalism is still a broad topic since despite the fact that journalism is a very different form of writing than, well, what you’re reading right now, Journalism still encompasses a wide variety of styles and types of writing that act as the basis for its existence, but one thing that separates journalism from other writing is that it requires a level of objectivity that isn’t always present in other forms of writing that don’t carry the need for objectivity quite as much. In other words, opinion pieces don’t often maintain a respectful distance from the subject they’re writing about.

