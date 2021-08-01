One Good Ring

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.

