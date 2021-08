Here are 17 of the best Caribbean beaches so you can start planning your next island getaway. The Caribbean is known for many things — great weather, music, cuisine, cocktails, and warm, friendly people. Atop that list, these islands are home of some of the best beaches in the world. Lulling waters, powdery sands, and palm trees are a few reasons that the region has earned its reputation. Though there are countless idyllic beaches to choose from, here are 17 of the best Caribbean beaches so you can start planning your next island getaway.