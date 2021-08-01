Cancel
Public Health

Nearly every ICU bed in Central Texas filled amid COVID-19 surge, officials warn

By JESSICA SCHLADEBECK
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

In Central Texas, an 11-county region home to more than 2 million people, nearly every ICU bed has been filled amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Health officials in Austin on Friday warned residents that there are just 16 staffed intensive care unit beds available, which is the lowest the figure has been since coronavirus first started its spread across the state. The effected area, dubbed “Trauma Region O,” includes Travis County, in which Austin is located, as well as another 10 counties.

