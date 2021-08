Welcome to Tactical Sips, a semi-regular pre-match post featuring taurine-spiked breakdowns of the upcoming game. When last in action, the New York Red Bulls traveled to Canada for a match against Toronto FC. The result was a 1-1 draw, perhaps a missed opportunity to earn more points on the road and climb the table. Striker Patryk Klimala expressed frustration with once again conceding the lead, stating that his side was “the better team.” While not yet a pattern, the summer swoon can form bad habits that seemingly disappear once the MLS season actually starts to matter in September.