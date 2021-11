AUBURN, Alabama — One of Bruce Pearl’s former star players gave his Auburn team all it could handle Friday night. Southern Indiana — coached by Stan Gouard, who was the Division-II national player of the year for Pearl when during his first head-coaching gig at Southern Indiana in the ‘90s — came out swinging and hung with the Tigers most of the way before Auburn won by double digits, 68-54 thanks a to a huge scoring run, 22-0 to close out the game.

