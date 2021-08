What's in store for the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2021-2022 season? Plenty, according to Elizabeth Blackburn, the Bengals' director of strategy and engagement. Blackburn participated in a Reddit AMA ("Ask Me Anything") Monday to highlight what fans can expect both on and off the field at Paul Brown Stadium. The event came on the heels of the Bengals' new "Rule the Jungle" campaign, which also was unveiled Monday. In a post on bengals.com, Blackburn wrote that the team is increasing its game-day activities and spectacle, including adding an ornate throne and an energetic "Stripes Squad" team to the mix.