Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

New Zealand's women's rugby won gold and unleashed an emotional haka, a traditional Māori celebration dance

By Tyler Lauletta
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jeSq3_0bE5EtRL00
New Zealand's women's rugby team celebrates with haka at Tokyo 2020.

GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

  • New Zealand's women's rugby team, the Black Ferns, won gold at Tokyo 2020.
  • The win was a redemption for the team, which finished with a disappointing silver at Rio 2016.
  • After their win, the Black Ferns broke out a haka - a traditional Māori celebration dance.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

New Zealand's women's rugby team, known as the Black Ferns, secured a gold medal they've been waiting to wear for five years on Saturday.

In the women's rugby final at Tokyo 2020, the Black Ferns bested the French, 26-12, in Rugby 7s at Tokyo Stadium.

After their win, the Black Ferns turned to the cameras to let out an emotional haka - a traditional Māori celebration dance that New Zealand athletes have used as a show of force and intensity.

While fans weren't in the arena to see it, they could feel the Black Ferns energy through their screens while watching at home.

For New Zealand, the win was an emotional moment.

At Rio 2016, the first Olympics to feature Rugby 7s, the Black Ferns entered as heavy favorites and dominated their way to the gold medal game, only to lose to Australia in the final.

This time, the Black Ferns flipped the script. While they had a few close calls en route to the final, including an extra-time win over Fiji in the semis, the Black Ferns took care of business in the gold medal game.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 82

Insider

Insider

110K+
Followers
11K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Rugby#Dance#Haka#M Ori#The Black Ferns#French#Tokyoolympics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Theater & Dance
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Rugby
Country
Australia
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
IBTimes

How Much Do US Olympians Make After Winning A Gold Medal?

U.S. Olympians receive a five-figure bonus for each medal. The bonus payout from the U.S. Olympic Committee was raised in 2017. Some countries give out a "medal bonus," with Singapore paying $1 million for each Olympic gold medal. Athletes who make the podium at the Olympics usually get a hefty...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Tokyo lied to get 2020 bid, now athletes paying the price

"It’s hot, and you need a pool!" The local Nashville commercial tagline of my youth rings in my ear, even to this day, anytime I hear someone lament about the cruel summer weather of the South. As many of you know, in Tennessee and its surrounding states, the summer days...
GymnasticsTODAY.com

46-year-old gymnast competes in 8th Olympics, proves age is just a number

Like all of her fellow Olympic female gymnasts competing in Tokyo, Oksana Chusovitina is tiny, impossibly agile and explosively fast. What makes people do a double-take is her age. At 46, Chusovitina is the oldest Olympic gymnast in history, with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics marking the eighth time she's competing...

Comments / 82

Community Policy