Brown, Turner supported by big name politicians in home stretch to Election Day

In the days leading up to Election Day, all eyes are on Northeast Ohio and the 11th Congressional District seat vacated when Marcia Fudge became HUD secretary.

Two of the top Democratic candidates, Shontel Brown and Nina Turner, are both trying to pull in more support before voting ends next week.

Over the last few weeks, endorsements from politicians outside Ohio have been pouring in for both candidates.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressman Jim Clyburn supported Turner and Brown respectively at campaign events in Cleveland Saturday.

“I am very excited. I mean to have members come in from the Hill, very influential, very powerful leaders like Congressman Clyburn and Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, Congress members Meeks and Thompson, to have them here and their leadership capacity stepping on my behalf, it is it is both humbling and I'm very grateful for it.”

“We're doing everything we can to win this election. I'm really excited to have the senator here by my side and other people are here too,” said Turner. “Michael Render is here, a.k.a. Killer Mike, getting the vote out, Congressman Ocasio-Cortez was here getting the vote out, Dr. Cornel West.”

Sanders stumped for Turner at the Agora Theater and Ballroom.

Both represent the Democratic Party’s more progressive wing.

“People can't afford health care. People are worried about their pensions. And I’ve known Nina for years and I know that she is going to stand up and take on powerful special interests and fight for the working families of Ohio and this country,” said Sanders.

Clyburn supported Brown at a gospel concert at Grace Missionary Church.

His endorsement of President Joe Biden during the 2020 Democratic primary is credited with helping Biden clinch the party’s nomination and eventually win the presidency.

“I think that we need people in elective office who can get beyond vitriol, who really can sit down around the table and discuss things with people, iron out differences and reconcile them, and find common ground on issues and I’ve known Shontel for a long time and I think she’s the kind of person we need in Congress to help us get to that point,” said Clyburn.

Now, in the home stretch to Election Day, both Brown and Turner are focusing on reaching every single voter to hopefully gain their support and claim victory.

“This is not about the senator. This is not about me. This is about the people, the 11th Congressional District and by extension, the state and this nation,” said Turner.

“This race is a dead heat so every vote will count, and we want to make sure that we are earning the support of the people in the 11th Congressional District,” said Brown.

Jade Jarvis is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

