LEADING OFF: Bryant set for SF debut, Tatis on injured list

Kris Bryant is expected to make his debut for the NL West-leading Giants on Sunday when they host Houston. San Francisco got the four-time All-Star third baseman in a trade with the Cubs for two minor leaguers Friday. Bryant is hitting .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs this season. Also, San Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is again out of action after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season. San Diego put Tatis on the 10-day injured list Saturday and hopes he can be ready to return when the stint ends. He was injured Friday night while sliding awkwardly into third base in the first inning against the Rockies. The 22-year-old Tatis leads the NL with 31 home runs.