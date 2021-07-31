Cancel
NFL

Mahomes impressed by new Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon

By MATT DERRICK - Associated Press
 4 days ago

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sees a potential new member of Kansas City’s Legion of Zoom in running back Jerick McKinnon. Mahomes says he thinks the eight-year veteran entering his first season with the Chiefs is going to be a playmaker. McKinnon had other options before choosing a one-year deal worth $990,000 with the Chiefs. He likes Kansas City’s offensive scheme and the way head coach Andy Reid deploys his running backs. The 29-year-old McKinnon entered the league as a backup to Adrian Peterson in Minnesota and has suffered a pair of knee injuries that kept him sidelined for two seasons.

