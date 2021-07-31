Mahomes impressed by new Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon

Since Super Bowl LV, most conversation about the offensive line of the Kansas City Chiefs has stayed at the surface level, and anyone who watched that game understands why. Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs’ franchise quarterback and arguably the most exciting player in the National Football League, scrambled for four quarters like he was the last man standing in a game of dodgeball. According to Next Gen Stats, Mahomes faced pressure on 52% of his dropbacks and ran 497 yards before throwing the ball or being sacked in that game.