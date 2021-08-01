Cancel
Aldon Smith on field now for Seattle, but uncertainty awaits

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Aldon Smith knows the Seattle Seahawks are giving him another chance at prolonging his once derailed NFL career. It remains unclear whether another off-field transgression will keep Smith from playing for the Seahawks this season. Smith said he could not comment about his offense arrest on a battery charge in Louisiana. He is scheduled to be arraigned in late August. The outcome of that case could determine whether Smith faces any additional discipline from the NFL and if his comeback that started last season with Dallas will continue in Seattle.

