Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

At 46, African skateboarder finally wows mom at Tokyo Games

By JOHN LEICESTER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

TOKYO (AP) — The age-range of competitors in skateboarding's Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games is remarkably broad and testifies to the sport’s inclusivity. In the men's park event this week, 46-year-olds Dallas Oberholzer and Rune Glifberg are flying the flag for Generation X against Gens Y and Z. They will go wheel-to-wheel with skaters less than half their age. And the youngest competitor in the women's park event will be just 12. Back in his native South Africa, Oberholzer uses skateboarding to reach out to kids in tough neighborhoods. But nothing he's done during his nomadic existence on four polyurethane wheels has impressed his mum, Linda, like qualifying for the Olympics.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rune Glifberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skateboarding#Tokyo#Olympics#Skateboarder#African#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The US Sun

What is gymnast Simone Biles’ net worth?

OLYMPIC medalist Simon Biles has earned the most World medals in gymnastics. On July 27, 2021, Biles shockingly announced that she was pulling out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a reported net worth of $6million. She has obtained most of her fortune through endorsements, sponsorships and Olympic...
Newsweek

Sean Hannity Happy U.S. Athlete Gwen Berry 'Fell Flat' at Toyko Olympics

Fox News host Sean Hannity appeared happy that Team USA athlete Gwen Berry failed to win a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday. The host hit out at Berry, a Black hammer thrower, during his show Hannity on August 3. He also claimed that Berry, who has previously...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

TODAY in Tokyo: Hoda runs into Simone Biles on flight home

Hoda Kotb left Tokyo to return home on Wednesday, but the Olympics fun didn't end there. On her flight, she ran into one of the biggest names at the 2020 Summer Games, postponed to 2021, whom she's spoken with several times over the past couple of weeks — Simone Biles! Hoda shared on Instagram a fun selfie of the pair in seats right next to each other on the plane.
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Tokyo Olympics records its first COVID-19 cluster

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics confirmed the Games' first COVID-19 cluster infection on Wednesday, as 12 members of the artistic swimming delegation from Greece were moved out of the athletes' village and into isolation. Four athletes and one team official tested positive, officials announced....
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

After the USWNT’s loss in the Tokyo 2020 semi-final, Candace Owens labels Megan Rapinoe as “anti-American.”

After the USWNT’s loss in the Tokyo 2020 semi-final, Candace Owens labels Megan Rapinoe as “anti-American.”. Candace Owens, a conservative political commentator renowned for her pro-Donald Trump activity, said the USWNT’s semi-final loss to Canada was “not painful at all,” and dubbed team captain Megan Rapinoe “an anti-American piece of trash.”
FIFAhot96.com

Olympics-Soccer-Swedes, Canada ask for women’s gold-medal match to be moved

TOKYO, Japan (Reuters) – Sweden and Canada have asked Olympic organisers to move what is expected to be a hotly-contested women’s gold-medal soccer match on Friday at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium to later in the day to avoid the sweltering heat of the Japanese summer. Trackside temperatures at the athletics stadium...
SportsCleveland News - Fox 8

Photos: Jade Carey celebrates gold medal win

TOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 02: Jade Carey of Team United States poses with her father and coach, Brian Carey, during the Women's Floor Exercise Final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Sportstodaysparent.com

The Tokyo Olympics will be a game-changer for athlete moms

In March, the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organizing Committee announced that the Tokyo Games would be the “first gender-balanced Olympic Games in history.”. The gender gap in sport is well-established. Men have historically dominated elite sport for centuries, but thanks in part to the advocacy of...
Eugene, ORUniversity Daily Kansan

Jayhawks in Tokyo: Christina Clemons finally makes the Olympic games

As former track star Christina Clemons crossed the finish line at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon last month, she couldn't help but cry. "I mean, it was the joy that I felt was ..." Clemons said before pausing, "I could cry right now. That joy that I felt was something I haven't felt before."
WorldBBC

Tokyo 2020: African athletes to watch

African runners are well known for their Olympic dominance of middle- and long-distances. This year, five new events have been added to the Olympics - surfing, sport climbing, baseball/softball, skateboarding and karate - and some African athletes are taking part. As the Olympic Games begin in Tokyo on 23 July,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy