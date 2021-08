Fox News host Tucker Carlson has called for body cameras to worm by all teachers, during a segment where he railed against “critical race theory”.“The overwhelming majority of Americans, and pollsters have found this pretty clearly, think this is insane,” Mr Carlson said about critical race theory on 6 July. “It is BS, in fact it’s more than that, it’s civilization-ending poison.”Critical race theory (CRT) is a school of thought that began in the 1970s. It argues race is a social construct, and that racism is not maintained by individual acts of bigotry but rather baked into the core...