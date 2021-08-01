Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Maranatha hosts football camp at Mona Shores with former two-time Super Bowl Champion

localsportsjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoungsters in the community survived hot temperatures this past week as they participated in a week-long football camp held by Maranatha at Mona Shores High School. Teaming up with Maranatha, were football coaches from Northwood University, Gannon University and Sports World out of Indianapolis. On hand representing Sports World was former Colorado Buffalo and New York Giant running back, Lee Rouson.

localsportsjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Mccartney
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Lee Rouson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#Localsportsjournal Com#Mona Shores High School#Northwood University#The New York Giants#The Cleveland Browns#Maranatha Summer Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video Of This Aaron Rodgers Throw Is Going Viral

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback (maybe?) Aaron Rodgers finally defeated Tom Brady. Just a few months after losing to Brady in the NFC title game, Rodgers exacted his revenge. The reigning NFL MVP and Bryson DeChambeau took down Brady and Phil Mickelson in “The Match” this week. Just...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that’s not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Oklahoma beats out Alabama, Ohio State and others for 5-star QB

Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners do it again as they have another 5-star quarterback committed to their football team. The Oklahoma Sooners are no stranger to elite quarterback talent. From Baker Mayfield to 2021 Heisman candidate Spencer Rattler, Lincoln Riley knows how to groom exceptional passers that fit his offensive scheme. Rattler is the guy entering this upcoming year, but the latest recruit that committed to Oklahoma ensures Riley will have talented signal-callers for the foreseeable future.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: In bold claim Dabo Swinney is not wrong

Former Alabama Football wide receiver, Dabo Swinney has come a long way. The one-time, real estate salesperson is considered by many as one of college football’s best coaches. Gene Stallings once put a lockdown on Dabo running his mouth, about being a new coaching staff hire for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now Dabo can say anything he wants, and, at the least, not worry about any pushback from Clemson fans.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Explains Mindset As Bucs Look To Repeat As Super Bowl Champions

After having his well-deserved fun, Rob Gronkowski is ready to work again. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end explained to the media Wednesday how he mentally is approaching the 2021 NFL season. The Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV in February and have basked in the glory ever since. But Gronkowski believes they must move on from that triumph quickly in order to defend their championship.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Notre Dame News

On Wednesday, the college football world received major news regarding Notre Dame’s home opener for the 2021 season. Notre Dame’s matchup with Toledo on Sept. 11 will be exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. The network also announced that all home games for the Fighting Irish will be streamed on the app this season.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Is Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence showing early signs of being a bust?

Welcome to the NFL Trevor Lawrence. On his first 11-on-11 in training camp Monday, ESPN reported he struggled when the Jaguars’ defense was allowed to play press coverage and go after his passes. Lawrence went 1-6 with two interceptions and he had a pass batted down. This may come as...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

How Nick Saban Spent His First Big Bonus Check is Inspirational

Nick Saban’s contract makes him the unofficial governor of Alabama. Saban, who is in the midst of leading potentially the greatest sports dynasty of all time, is put on a pedestal for his football acumen, but there is an incredible human being behind the stern-faced Crimson Tide leader. Before Alabama,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy