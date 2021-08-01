Maranatha hosts football camp at Mona Shores with former two-time Super Bowl Champion
Youngsters in the community survived hot temperatures this past week as they participated in a week-long football camp held by Maranatha at Mona Shores High School. Teaming up with Maranatha, were football coaches from Northwood University, Gannon University and Sports World out of Indianapolis. On hand representing Sports World was former Colorado Buffalo and New York Giant running back, Lee Rouson.localsportsjournal.com
