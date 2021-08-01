AP source: Browns, RB Nick Chubb agree to 3-year extension

Nick Chubb just got a new deal but that doesn’t mean Baker Mayfield should be next. We here at the Factory of Sadness believe full-well that Baker Mayfield is our quarterback of the future. The Browns have won more games with him in the last three consecutive seasons than in any three consecutive seasons since 1992-1994. Whether that’s an indictment on the franchise for the last near-30 years or just a sign that Mayfield is as good as advertised is up for debate.