AP source: Browns, RB Nick Chubb agree to 3-year extension

 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells AP that the Cleveland Browns have agreed with running back Nick Chubb on three-year, $36.6 million contract extension. Chubb has developed into one of the NFL’s best backs in three years. He's guaranteed $20 million, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the sides are still finalizing the package. He was entering the final year of his rookie deal. Chubb was entering his final year under contract with Cleveland, which drafted him in the second round from Georgia in 2018. He rushed for 1,067 yards last season despite missing four games with a knee injury.

