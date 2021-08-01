Pads star Tatis on 10-day injured list with shoulder trouble

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres has been placed on the 10-day injured list a day after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season. The Padres announced the move prior to their game Saturday night against the Colorado Rockies. Tatis was the NL’s starting shortstop in the All-Star game. He was injured Friday night while sliding awkwardly into third base in the first inning against the Rockies. He was in pain as he was led off the field by manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer. Tatis leads the NL with 31 home runs.