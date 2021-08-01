Padres' Fernando Tatis: Reevaluation coming in 10 days
Tatis (shoulder) will be reevaluated in 10 days, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Tatis' shoulder issues date back to the dislocation he suffered in early April. He aggravated the injury Friday against the Rockies. He underwent an MRI on Saturday, and while he isn't being recommended anything other than rest for now, the fact that he won't even be reevaluated for 10 days indicates that he's in line for more than a minimum-length absence.www.cbssports.com
