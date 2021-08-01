Padres' Fernando Tatis: Reevaluation coming in 10 days

Frank is on a well-earned vacation, so this is Dan Schneier handling the newsletter this week. Welcome! The MLB trade deadline came and went, and wow was this a crazy one. This might be the craziest deadline in years from a volume of trades standpoint but also from the standpoint of big names who moved homes. We're going to check in all of the players in new places to see how they did on their debuts for their new teams, and we're also going to tackle the biggest news of the weekend -- Padres SS Fernando Tatis' injury and whether he'll have to ultimately have that surgery.