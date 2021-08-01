Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Reevaluation coming in 10 days

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Tatis (shoulder) will be reevaluated in 10 days, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Tatis' shoulder issues date back to the dislocation he suffered in early April. He aggravated the injury Friday against the Rockies. He underwent an MRI on Saturday, and while he isn't being recommended anything other than rest for now, the fact that he won't even be reevaluated for 10 days indicates that he's in line for more than a minimum-length absence.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Rockies#Mri
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Replacing Fernando Tatis; how trade deadline players fared in new homes and more

Frank is on a well-earned vacation, so this is Dan Schneier handling the newsletter this week. Welcome! The MLB trade deadline came and went, and wow was this a crazy one. This might be the craziest deadline in years from a volume of trades standpoint but also from the standpoint of big names who moved homes. We're going to check in all of the players in new places to see how they did on their debuts for their new teams, and we're also going to tackle the biggest news of the weekend -- Padres SS Fernando Tatis' injury and whether he'll have to ultimately have that surgery.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBnumberfire.com

Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to San Diego's lineup on Saturday

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting second in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Tatis Jr. will handle shortstop duties after Ha-Seong Kim was moved to second base and Jake Cronenworth was sent to the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Braxton Garrett, our models project Tatis...
MLBBleacher Report

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Suffers Partial Shoulder Dislocation Injury

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder on Friday night against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Tatis went down near third base in the bottom of the first inning after trying to advance from second on an error. He was 1-for-1 before exiting and was replaced by Ha-Seong Kim.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. races to historic MLB mark in record time

Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to do unthinkable things on a nightly basis. The San Diego Padres shortstop has quickly become one of the faces of the MLB for his play on the field and the excitement he brings to the game. On Thursday against the Miami Marlins, Tatis became the fastest player in MLB history to have 50 homers and 50 stolen bases when he stole second in impressive fashion.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Fernando Tatis Jr. Blasted a Home Run Halfway to La Jolla

Fernando Tatis Jr. has blasted 31 dingers in 84 games this season, an absolutely astounding pace that suggests the 22-year-old phenom is actually getting even better. His latest was a titanic shot to the furthest reaches of Petco Park's left field seating. StatCast tells us it traveled 440 feet with an exit velocity of 111.8 mph. Not to argue with science, but both of those figures seem low. The eyeball test had this one at 613 feet and 153.2 mph.
MLBPosted by
WHIO Dayton

McCullers, Astros silence LA bats at raucous Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and the Houston Astros withstood the raucous, heckling fans at Dodger Stadium to blank Los Angeles 3-0 Tuesday night. The crowd of 52,692 — the largest in the majors this season — had waited a long time...
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Anthony Rizzo shows how the Chicago Cubs disrespect their players

After the Chicago Cubs broke up the band at the deadline, Jed Hoyer had some interesting comments explaining his actions. While he ultimately made the right choice to let the core go and jumpstart a re-tooling phase with a reloaded farm system, his explanation on Monday for why extensions didn’t get done with any of Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, or Kris Bryant essentially backed the team bus right over the players. Moreover, the back and forth between Hoyer and Rizzo should give free agents pause before coming to the North Side.
MLBarcamax.com

Padres win DH opener behind Paddack's pitching, Tatis' power

ATLANTA — Chris Paddack was tired of waiting until after he was bad to be good. “I haven’t had a start where I haven’t let up a run,” he said late last Friday night in Washington after another outing where he got in trouble early. “I want to get back to that dominance.”
MLBwcn247.com

Tatis, Paddack lead Padres past Braves in twinbill opener

ATLANTA (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer, starter Chris Paddack reversed his recent struggles and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. Tatis went deep in the fifth inning off reliever Shane Greene to make it 3-0. He leads the National League with 29 homers. The All-Star shortstop has eight hits, seven runs scored and six RBIs in his last five games. Paddack worked five scoreless innings, allowing three hits with no walks and one strikeout. All-Star closer Mark Melancon wrapped it up for the Padres in the seventh, earning his major league-leading 28th save.
MLBseattlepi.com

Tatis homers but Marlins rally late to beat Padres 3-2

MIAMI (AP) — Fernando Tatís Jr. hit his NL-leading 30th homer for an early lead but the Miami Marlins rallied late and defeated the San Diego Padres 3-2 Saturday night. Jesús Aguilar lined a go-ahead, two-run single to center with one out in the seventh inning after reliever Tim Hill (5-5) walked pinch hitter Sandy León and allowed consecutive singles to Miguel Rojas and Starling Marte. Aguilar’s single scored pinch runner Magneuris Sierra and Rojas.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: The batting change that may have saved Miguel Cabrera

Since the all-star break, Miguel Cabrera made a change that may have saved his future with the Detroit Tigers. It is has been tough to watch Miguel Cabrera age. Once upon a time, we watched other big-bodied unicorns like David Ortiz age gracefully into their late-30’s; continuing to provide production for a competitive club. The hope was that Miguel Cabrera could do the same for the Detroit Tigers for a team that would presumably get competitive again toward the end of his immovable contract.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres Daily: Good & plenty; picking up Austin; Tatis’ historic swipe

It’s amusing to hear people at most of the ballparks the Padres visit comment at some point about how long that day’s game is taking. Radio announcers. Public relations folks. The opposing team’s writers. Yes, welcome to Padres baseball. The Padres average three hours and 20 minutes per game, longest...
MLBfishstripes.com

Padres Top Marlins, Even Without Star Tatis Jr.

The Marlins lost 5-2 to the Padres on Friday night, taking back-to-back losses to open the series with the Friars. The loss drops the Marlins to 41-57 and a season low 16 games under .500. The Padres got out in front in the first inning, thanks to a Tommy Pham...

Comments / 0

Community Policy