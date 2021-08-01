Cap'n Crunch contest offers winner 2 free nights on Captain's house boat
The cartoon captain of a beloved children's cereal wants to take you to sea for free. Cap'n Crunch cereal is holding a contest where you can live like the captain, on his house boat, for two nights. People can enter online through Sunday, August 1. And if staying on a boat stocked with sugary cereal and snacks isn't enough, the winner will also receive $2,000. The only catch is you'll need to pay your own way to get to the boat in Boston.
