Bernalillo County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Bernalillo by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 18:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of normally dry arroyos and streambeds, low water crossings, intersections and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Target Area: Bernalillo The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bernalillo County in central New Mexico Southeastern Sandoval County in north central New Mexico * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 647 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor urban flooding. Between 0.25 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Eastern Albuquerque, Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, South Valley, North Valley, Sandia Heights, Carnuel and Alameda. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

