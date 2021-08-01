Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 16:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 639 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles northwest of Kim, or 38 miles south of North La Junta, moving west at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Las Animas County.