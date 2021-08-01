Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Robertson by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 19:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Montgomery; Robertson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND WESTERN ROBERTSON COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 741 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Guthrie, or 13 miles east of Clarksville, moving east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Springfield, Coopertown, Orlinda, Adams and Cedar Hill.alerts.weather.gov
