Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Box Elder County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 18:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Western Millard and Juab Counties SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN JUAB AND SOUTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 646 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a cluster of strong thunderstorms over Dugway English Village...moving north at 10 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Dugway English Village, Vernon, Skull Valley, Dugway Proving Ground Test Range and Lofgreen.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Box Elder County, UT
City
Tooele, UT
County
Juab County, UT
County
Millard County, UT
County
Tooele County, UT
City
Vernon, UT
City
Dugway, UT
City
Skull Valley, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Salt Lake Desert#Special Weather Statement#Salt#18 22 00#Juab Counties#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

CNN — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA’s Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster’s confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.
Acworth, GAPosted by
The Hill

FBI provides new details on deadly Pentagon attack

The man accused of killing a police officer with a knife outside the Pentagon on Tuesday exited a bus, “immediately” stabbed the officer and then shot himself with the officer’s gun, the FBI said Wednesday. The agency said Austin William Lanz, 27, most recently of Acworth, Ga., got off a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy