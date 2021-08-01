Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 18:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches, take shelter in a sturdy building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Western Millard and Juab Counties SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN JUAB AND SOUTHEASTERN TOOELE COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 646 PM MDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated a cluster of strong thunderstorms over Dugway English Village...moving north at 10 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Dugway English Village, Vernon, Skull Valley, Dugway Proving Ground Test Range and Lofgreen.