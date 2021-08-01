Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Marquette by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 20:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-31 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Marquette SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 842 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near K. I. Sawyer Airport, or 12 miles southeast of Marquette, moving southeast at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Skandia, Kiva, Beaver Grove, Carlshend and Sundell.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0