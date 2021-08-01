Special Weather Statement issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR Northern Pemiscot County in southeastern Missouri Northeastern Dunklin County in southeastern Missouri At 745 PM CDT...a strong thunderstorm producing dime size hail and winds to 45 mph was located near Campbell, moving southeast at 35 mph. People in northern Pemiscot and northeastern Dunklin Counties should monitor this storm closely.alerts.weather.gov
