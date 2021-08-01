Cancel
Paso Robles, CA

Brush fire burning near HWY 46 east of Paso Robles has potential for 50 acres

By Jessica Brest
 4 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A 10-acre brush fire broke out off Highway 46 east of Paso Robles on Saturday.

The fire was reported around 5:07 p.m. next to the eastbound lanes of the highway near Geneseo Road.

As of 5:30 p.m., crews said the fire burned about 10 acres.

It is continuing to grow at a moderate rate with a potential of reaching 50 acres.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

California Highway Patrol is monitoring the fire due to its proximity to the highway but said smoke is not impacting lanes.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

