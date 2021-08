The two Vincennes Cub League Ohio Valley Regional tournaments wrapped up yesterday at the Cub League Complex in Vincennes. Both the 8 and under, and 9 and under, Vincennes Cub Leagues teams finished runner-up in their regional tournaments. Both teams lost to South Lexington, Kentucky in the finals. South Lexington won 17-0 over the 9 and under team in the final, after the Vincennes 9s advanced to the semifinal with a 8-0 win over South Bend Eastside. In the 8 and under games, Vincennes lost in the title game in 7 innings, 4-3, to South Lexington. Prior to that game, the Vincennes team reached the final with a 7-2 victory over Southeast Lexington.