What the papers say – August 1

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wqT2P_0bE5Ao8600
What the papers say – August 1 (PA) (PA Wire)

Kebabs for coronavirus jabs and a second baby for Prime Minister Boris and Carrie Johnson feature among the headlines on Sunday.

The Sunday Telegraph writes people will be given shopping vouchers, pizzas and other incentives if they have a coronavirus vaccine as the Government seek to “revive” the “ailing rollout”.

The Sunday People carries a similar story with the headline of “kebabs for jabs” as young people will get “rewards” for getting a vaccine.

The Sunday Times leads with reports Chancellor Rishi Sunak has written to Mr Johnson calling for the easing of travel restrictions, telling the PM that Britain’s approach is “out of step with our international competitors”.

The Sunday Mirror, Sunday Express and Daily Star on Sunday all lead on Mrs Johnson saying she is expecting a baby.

The Observer carries a story about an aide to Sir Keir Starmer warning millions of voters that Labour lost to the Conservatives have “little idea what the party stands for”.

And The Independent reports almost 400 asylum seekers have been waiting for a decision on whether they can stay in the UK for more than a decade.

Related
Politics
newschain

Boris Johnson in police funding pledge ahead of Cop26 summit

Boris Johnson has promised “all the money that is needed” will be given to fund the thousands of officers required to police the global Cop26 climate summit taking place in Glasgow later this year. With leaders coming in from across the world for the crucial climate change talks, Mr Johnson...
Politics

Nicola Sturgeon invites Boris Johnson for showdown talks

Nicola Sturgeon has invited Boris Johnson for showdown talks in Edinburgh after it emerged that she is preparing to relaunch her push for Scottish independence. The First Minister wrote to Mr Johnson on Monday suggesting a summit, hours after The Telegraph revealed that he was planning to visit Scotland this week as part of efforts to strengthen the Union.
Politics
The Independent

Government passed over 171 candidates to pick Bullingdon Club ‘chum’ of Boris Johnson for sleaze watchdog role

The government passed over 171 candidates to pick a Bullingdon Club “chum” of Boris Johnson’s to sit on a sleaze watchdog, ministers have admitted.Ewen Fergusson, a member of Oxford’s infamous dining club at the same time as the prime minister, was handed the role last month – a decision branded “pathetic” by the committee’s former chair. In an answer to a written parliamentary question from Labour, Cabinet Office minister Chloe Smith said the government had received 173 applications for the two vacancies on the committee.The longtime friend of the prime minister was appointed to scrutinise him after an advisory panel...
Politics
The Independent

Conservatives must name ministers who met with ‘advisory board’ donors, says Labour

The chair of the Labour Party is calling on the Conservatives to publish a list of ministers who have met party donors through a secretive club.Anneliese Dodds has written to Conservative co-chairman Amanda Milling demanding the party “come clean” about the level of access afforded to financial backers as part of the so-called “advisory board”.The club was developed in a bid to connect Tory supporters with senior figures, according to the Financial Times – adding that regular meetings and calls have been held with Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak.The newspaper quoted Mohamed Amersi, a businessman and Tory donor, as saying...
Politics

Labour: Tories must come clean over elite donors

Labour has attacked the Conservatives over reports it ran an "elite" club for its biggest party donors, giving them direct access to the PM and chancellor. Newspaper reports claimed financial backers would pay £250,000 to the party to become members of the so-called secret "advisory group". Labour's party chair Anneliese...
Politics
The Independent

Passports, planning, and plummeting popularity: Boris Johnson’s summer of discontent

Boris Johnson is facing an anxious summer recess with Tory rebellions brewing on a raft of issues, and collapsing personal support among Conservative party members.Despite a vast Commons majority the prime minister is juggling showdowns with his MPs on issues including planning reforms, Universal Credit cuts, vaccine passports and cuts to overseas aid.It comes after Mr Johnson's personal rating among members of his own party took a nosedive, down 36 per cent to just 3 percent, according to a straw poll by the ConservativeHome website.Of the issue confronting Mr Johnson, it is his planning reforms that are alienating the most...
Politics
Daily Mail

No time for Nicola! Boris Johnson jets into Scotland with visit to police college just 30 miles from Sturgeon's Edinburgh residence after rejecting her offer of talks - but denies it is a snub

Boris Johnson kicked off a visit to Scotland today with a photo op just 30 miles from Nicola Sturgeon's official residence - after refusing her offer of talks. The Prime Minister emerged at a police college in Fife this afternoon to deny that his refusal to meet the First Minister at Bute House in Edinburgh was a snub.
Public Health
newschain

Government urged to halt ‘chaotic scenes’ at airports

MPs have called on the Government to halt “chaotic scenes” at airports and take action to prevent new coronavirus variants entering the UK. The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Coronavirus issued the plea ahead of the next review of the green, amber and red travel lists, which is expected to be announced on Thursday.
Public Safety
Daily Mail

'They won't get away with it': Australia warns China WILL face consequences for huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world - as Beijing slams accusation as a 'huge lie'

China 'won't get away with' a huge cyber attack on 30,000 companies around the world, Karen Andrews said on Tuesday. The Home Affairs Minister slammed Beijing for 'undermining international stability' after Australia joined the US, UK, European Union, New Zealand, Canada, and NATO in accusing Beijing of a large hack on the Microsoft Exchange email server earlier this year.
Politics

Germany's pathetic China dock diplomacy

Germany wants the United States to believe that its new naval deployment, which began on Monday, is a show of support for Washington in the Indo-Pacific. In reality, that deployment is proving only Germany's increasingly pathetic submission to China. Berlin's official line is that the frigate Bayern's deployment proves that...
U.K.
newschain

Harry and Meghan asked governor-general about New Zealand move

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked the Queen’s representative in New Zealand about moving to the country less than six months into their life as a working royal couple. Harry and Meghan spoke to governor-general Dame Patsy Reddy during their autumn 2018 trip to the country and inquired whether it would be “theoretically possible” to live there.
Politics
Daily Mail

Tory donor at the centre of 'cash for access' row accused of accepting $4million from firm controlled by Putin minister as party is told to 'come clean' over who met senior ministers - as it is revealed he donated cash to Boris and Michael Gove

The Tories are facing more questions over a 'cash for access' row today as a major donor was accused of receiving $4million from a firm he knew was controlled by one of Vladimir Putin's ministers. Telecoms tycoon Mohamed Amersi, who has given the Conservatives £750,000 in the past four years,...
Politics

Amber Watchlist Fiasco Blamed on Transport Secretary

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is to blame for the Amber Watchlist fiasco, according to current reports. Following major industry backlash, the Prime Minister, who was at first widely blamed for the plans, was forced to step in at the last minute and axe the plans. Reports are also claiming that...
Politics

Tories told to 'come clean' over £250k-a-year secret club that gives access to PM

The chair of the Labour Party is calling on the Tories to publish a list of ministers who have met major party donors through a secretive club. Anneliese Dodds has written to Conservative co-chairman Amanda Milling demanding the party “come clean” about the level of access afforded to financial backers as part of the so-called “advisory group”.

