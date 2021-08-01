Cancel
Brownwood, TX

Vada Duncan

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVada Duncan was born to Lee and Lois Boren of the Bowser and Elm Grove Community on September 29, 1924. She had a brother Dayton and sister Joyce. She grew up the oldest helping her parents with outside chores and learning to ride horses at an early age. She continued her horseback riding he whole life and was passionate about it. She traveled many miles horseback trailing cattle and looking for arrowheads. She always had young horses she was training for her only daughter Annette. The Horse Lady as she was affectionately known worked for the cattle auction for many years and finally retired from her horseback days at the age of 75. She may have turned in her reigns however she still loved to tell her ole horse tales and with her hard of hearing you just had no choice but to just listen.

