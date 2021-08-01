Gary Dale Whittle, 82, of Brownwood, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021. The family will be having a Memorial at Sea at a later date. Gary was born March 3, 1939 in Matador, Texas to Quinn and Ava Whittle. Gary served his country in the US Navy and worked in nuclear testing grounds in the Pacific and communication in the Arctic. He attended Texas Tech University where he graduated with a Master’s degree in Computer Science. He worked in computer networking among other interests. In Gary’s civilian capacity, he was an avid pilot, golfer and Harley Rider. Gary loved spending time with his grandchildren, friends and traveling.