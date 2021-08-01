Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownwood, TX

Gary Dale Whittle

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 4 days ago

Gary Dale Whittle, 82, of Brownwood, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021. The family will be having a Memorial at Sea at a later date. Gary was born March 3, 1939 in Matador, Texas to Quinn and Ava Whittle. Gary served his country in the US Navy and worked in nuclear testing grounds in the Pacific and communication in the Arctic. He attended Texas Tech University where he graduated with a Master’s degree in Computer Science. He worked in computer networking among other interests. In Gary’s civilian capacity, he was an avid pilot, golfer and Harley Rider. Gary loved spending time with his grandchildren, friends and traveling.

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Gober, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Brownwood, TX
Obituaries
City
Brownwood, TX
State
Florida State
City
Gary City, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Matador, TX
City
Paris, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#The Us Navy#Texas Tech University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

CNN — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA’s Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster’s confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.
Acworth, GAPosted by
The Hill

FBI provides new details on deadly Pentagon attack

The man accused of killing a police officer with a knife outside the Pentagon on Tuesday exited a bus, “immediately” stabbed the officer and then shot himself with the officer’s gun, the FBI said Wednesday. The agency said Austin William Lanz, 27, most recently of Acworth, Ga., got off a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy