Brands Hatch volunteer marshal dies after race car flips off track

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
Brands Hatch circuit in Kent (Google Maps)

A volunteer marshal has died following an accident during a race meeting at Brands Hatch circuit, the British Automobile Racing Club (BARC) has said.

The incident occurred during an event at the Kent racing track on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesman for Kent Police said the force was called shortly before 3pm following a collision involving a car and two people on foot at Brands Hatch.

He said officers attended the scene and carried out inquiries, with no suspicious circumstances being reported.

The BARC said in a statement that it was “saddened to confirm that as a result of an accident that occurred during a race meeting at Brands Hatch circuit today, a volunteer marshal tragically lost their life.

“The rest of the day’s racing activity was cancelled.”

The BARC said it would be working with national governing body Motorsport UK and local police following the incident.

It added: “On behalf of everyone connected with the BARC, we are devastated by loss of one of the amazing volunteer marshal community who do so much to enable the sport to take place.

“Our thoughts and best wishes are with the family and friends of all those involved.

“It is anticipated that the event will resume on Sunday.”

Motorsports UK tweeted: “The thoughts of everyone at Motorsport UK are with the marshal’s family, the event organisers, and other members of the motorsport community present.

“Together with BARC we have begun a full investigation into the accident.”

