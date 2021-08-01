Police investigate fatal moped crash in Prince George's County

Prince George's County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Brandywine that killed the operator of a moped on Saturday, according to the police department in a statement on Twitter.

Police said they were called to the area of Brandywine Road between Floral Park Drive and Branch Avenue shortly after 3:00 p.m.

Police said that the driver of the moped died at the scene after his motorbike left the roadway.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

