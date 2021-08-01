Cancel
Brandywine, MD

Police investigate fatal moped crash in Prince George's County

WUSA9
 4 days ago
Prince George's County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Brandywine that killed the operator of a moped on Saturday, according to the police department in a statement on Twitter.

Police said they were called to the area of Brandywine Road between Floral Park Drive and Branch Avenue shortly after 3:00 p.m.

Police said that the driver of the moped died at the scene after his motorbike left the roadway.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

