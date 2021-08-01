Cancel
Watch UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland Live on ESPN+

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, former two-time Ring of Combat champion Uriah Hall and former King of the Cage champ Sean Strickland are going fist-to-fist in the Octagon at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas. This bout headlines a large fight card with 13 matchups on deck, so you don’t want to miss it. That means now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ so you can watch UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland live online this evening. Here’s what you need to know about the main event and how (and when) to tune in.

