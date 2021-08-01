San Diego Mayor: No vaccination or mask mandates for general public

Weighing in on a week of new COVID-19 protocols, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said the city is not requiring the general public to do anything different in terms of mandating vaccination or wearing masks.

"Public Health orders are the jurisdiction of the county and state governments, and neither have indicated to us that a mandate of that nature is coming. In terms of mandates for the general public, I don't foresee those anytime soon,” Gloria said.

The CDC recommended masks should be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status and reported the Delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox.

"It is extremely concerning, and I want San Diegans to take this seriously,” Gloria said.

In Chula Vista, several local leaders joined together at the E Street Transit Center to celebrate the Trolley’s 40th birthday. All federal government and San Diego County and City and Chula Vista city employees are required to show proof of vaccination.

"We are going to be checking the vaccination status of our employees, and we have a very high vaccination rate within our city employees, but we want to encourage 100% participation unless there is some underlying health reason,” said Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas.

Salas said the South Bay has seen an uptick in COVID cases.

"We are seeing a lot of cases in Chula Vista again, well all over San Diego County, and it is due to people not vaccinated. It is so important to do that. I've been talking to nurses who are burnt out, and it is really unfair to place a burden on those who are trying to help when you don't want to help yourself by getting a simple vaccine,” Salas said.

More businesses are requiring customers show proof of vaccination. Urban Mo's Bar and Grill in Hillcrest made the announcement Friday that in order to attend its indoor shows and events, all must show proof of vaccination card and ID.

"If they believe that is what is necessary to protect the public's health and keep their business successful, I think they should do that, and I certainly would support businesses that did,” Gloria said.

