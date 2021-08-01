Cancel
Public Health

Covid: UK hits 85m jab milestone amid discount push for young

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung people will be offered discounted takeaways and car travel to get their Covid jabs in a bid to boost vaccine uptake, the government has said. Food delivery and ride-hailing firms including Uber, Bolt and Deliveroo will offer incentives to people to get vaccinated. More than 68% of 18 to...

Andrew Bridgen
Person
Sajid Javid
#Discounts#Food Delivery#Jab#Nightclub#Traffic#The Department Of Health#Nhs#Social Media Competitions#Burnley Fc#Goodwood Racecourse#Uk Hospitality#The Covid Recovery Group#Lbc#Parliament
U.K.
BBC
Public Health
Coronavirus
