Christmas in July for a good cause

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) –Shopping, painting, and family are all part of Foundation House Ministries Christmas in July event. Honestly, last year was awful right? Christmas was not a lot of fun for most people so this is an opportunity to begin to bring families back together and really look at 2021 being a new year a Fresh year. Being able to sell products and that’s wonderful but being able to bless families is that much better,” said Executive Director Suzanne Burns.