Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, TN

Christmas in July for a good cause

By Brian Armstrong
WDEF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) –Shopping, painting, and family are all part of Foundation House Ministries Christmas in July event. Honestly, last year was awful right? Christmas was not a lot of fun for most people so this is an opportunity to begin to bring families back together and really look at 2021 being a new year a Fresh year. Being able to sell products and that’s wonderful but being able to bless families is that much better,” said Executive Director Suzanne Burns.

wdef.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Cleveland, TN
Cleveland, TN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas In July#Thrift Shop#Good Cause#Foundation House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Paintings
Related
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

CNN — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA’s Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster’s confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.
Acworth, GAPosted by
The Hill

FBI provides new details on deadly Pentagon attack

The man accused of killing a police officer with a knife outside the Pentagon on Tuesday exited a bus, “immediately” stabbed the officer and then shot himself with the officer’s gun, the FBI said Wednesday. The agency said Austin William Lanz, 27, most recently of Acworth, Ga., got off a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy