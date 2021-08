After working out former Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook on Saturday, the Vikings added him to their group of pass-catchers for the 2021 season Sunday. The team signed Westbrook to a one-year deal, according to a league source, bringing him in as a veteran complement to Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson as they try to identify their No. 3 receiver. The 27-year-old Westbrook, who caught 66 passes in both 2018 and 2019 before tearing an anterior cruciate ligament last October, will play a fifth season for new Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell, who has coached him for his entire NFL career thus far.