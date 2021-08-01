Cancel
Benzie County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Manistee, Wexford by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 20:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-31 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benzie; Grand Traverse; Manistee; Wexford The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Benzie County in northern Michigan Northeastern Wexford County in northern Michigan Southern Grand Traverse County in northern Michigan Northeastern Manistee County in northern Michigan * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 842 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bendon, or near Thompsonville, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Interlochen State Park and Interlochen around 850 PM EDT. Karlin around 855 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Buckley, Hannah, Sherman, Mesick, Meauwataka and Manton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

