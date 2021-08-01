Special Weather Statement issued for Woodward by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-31 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Woodward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR north central Woodward County Until 1000 PM CDT AT 929 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Alabaster Caverns State Park, moving northeast at 5 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 40 MPH Heavy rain can lead to reduced visibilityalerts.weather.gov
