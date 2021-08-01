Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Photos: Satchmo Summerfest 2021 opens, finally, during pandemic

By SCOTT THRELKELD
NOLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee story: Satchmo Summerfest opens with face masks, music: 'We hope we're doing the right thing'. Satchmo Summerfest, the first local music festival since the start of the pandemic, opened to appreciative music fans Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. The two-day festival, which continues Sunday with the Doyle Cooper Jazz Band, the Hot 8 Brass Band and Kermit Ruffins and the Barbeque Swingers, among other groups, featured multiple genres of music, speakers, food and refreshments. The fest went virtual in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

