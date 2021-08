By 1971, Diana Ross was on her way to becoming the kind of crossover, all-across-the-board superstar that she and Motown founder Berry Gordy planned for her to be. Merely being one-third of the greatest girl group in pop music history wasn’t enough for the prodigiously talented and ambitious Ross; Motown’s First Lady was destined to become the embodiment of Superstar. Through careful choices in her career, she was being groomed to enjoy a kind of phenomenal success that included TV, film, the stage, and of course, music.