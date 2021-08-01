Children’s Park hosts its Bears and Brews fundraiser
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Children’s Park in Tyler hosted its Bears and Brews event at True Vine Brewing on Saturday. The event is a fundraiser for the Children’s Park, which is an organization that allows parents who have lost children to grieve and seek services free of charge. An organization that means a lot to Patricia Glass and her family. Glass lost her son Maxwell in 2016, and she and her family have been utilizing the resources provided by the organization ever since.www.kltv.com
