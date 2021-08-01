Cancel
Tyler, TX

Children’s Park hosts its Bears and Brews fundraiser

By Justin Honore
KLTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Children’s Park in Tyler hosted its Bears and Brews event at True Vine Brewing on Saturday. The event is a fundraiser for the Children’s Park, which is an organization that allows parents who have lost children to grieve and seek services free of charge. An organization that means a lot to Patricia Glass and her family. Glass lost her son Maxwell in 2016, and she and her family have been utilizing the resources provided by the organization ever since.

www.kltv.com

