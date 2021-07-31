Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Girl, 4, among 5 wounded in shooting near Indianapolis funeral home

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kTxjU_0bE56WwB00

INDIANAPOLIS — A 4-year-old girl was in critical condition and four others were wounded Saturday after a gunman opened fire near an Indianapolis funeral home, authorities said.

Officers were called to Sprowl Funeral & Cremation Care at about 4:30 p.m. EDT after receiving reports of a shooting, WTHR reported.

In addition to the child, a 16-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital and was in stable condition, the television station reported. Another man was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, and two other people admitted themselves to an area emergency room, the Indianapolis Star reported. They were also in stable condition, according to the newspaper.

According to the Star, people were arriving at a service at the funeral home when a man got out of his vehicle and approached another car. After a verbal altercation, shots rang out, the newspaper reported. The man in the first car left before police arrived.

“It’s a shame. Here we are at a funeral home ... the next thing you know we have more people injured,” Genea Cook, a spokesperson for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, told the Star. “We need to think about our actions. We need to think about the things that we do.”

No shots were fired inside the funeral home. Police said that the service was not for a person related to any past violent crimes, WTTV reported.

In a statement, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett called the shooting “a cowardly act.”

“This afternoon our community witnessed yet another violent incident, this time with multiple victims including a young child,” Hogsett said. “Tonight our thoughts are with all those impacted, including those injured in the shooting, their families, and a neighborhood scarred by a cowardly act. Far too many residents have borne the consequences of the combination of firearms and failed conflict resolution and I join a frustrated community in calling for an end to this cycle of violence.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
36K+
Followers
55K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Cremation#Wthr#The Indianapolis Star#Impd#Wttv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Dayton man gets life in prison for shooting death

DAYTON, Ohio — A man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a Dayton tavern last December was sentenced on Wednesday. Tyray Lynn Ward, 27, of Dayton was sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of Austin Newell on December 11, 2020. According to a release from...
Texas StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

At least 10 dead after van tips over in southern Texas

ENCINO, Texas — At least 10 people were killed after a van carrying 25 to 30 people tipped over on a southern Texas road Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Twenty people were also injured, the Brownsville Herald reported. The van crashed just south of Encino at about 4:20 p.m. CDT, Brooks...
Tennessee StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Tennessee man accused of theft, assaulting first responder after chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of leading police on a chase after allegedly stealing a vehicle and then assaulting a first responder, authorities said. Michael Ruggiero, 37, of Maryville, was charged with five counts of aggravated assault, one count of theft $10,000 and $60,000, one count of felony evading arrest in a vehicle and one count of evading arrest, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
Texas StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

At least 10 dead as van carrying migrants crashes in Texas

An overloaded van carrying 29 migrants crashed Wednesday on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 10 people, including the driver, and injuring 20 others, authorities said. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 281 in Encino, Texas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of McAllen....
Public SafetyPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Report: Man blames voices in head for deadly shooting

BANNING, Calif. — (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting two people at a Southern California movie theater is blaming voices in his head that he said had tormented him for months, a newspaper reported Wednesday. "The voices said my friends and family were going to be killed," Joseph...
Tennessee StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Tennessee mother, son accused of stealing more than $83K from church

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman and her son are accused of stealing more than $83,000 from a small church, according to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. According to investigators, Carolyn Mullins and her son, William “Larry” Mullins, allegedly stole $83,710.82 from Peakland Baptist Church in Meigs County, WVLT reported. Officials said the church has four members in its congregation.
California StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

California dad found dead weeks after vanishing on run

PLEASANTON, Calif. — The remains of a California dad who vanished more than three weeks ago while on a run outside have been found, authorities said. A volunteer hiker searching for 37-year-old Philip Kreycik found what police believe to be his remains underneath an area of heavy brush in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park on Tuesday afternoon, Pleasanton police said.
Orangeburg, SCPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Victim speaks out after police officer filmed stomping on his head

Orangeburg, S.C. — A Black man who was allegedly assaulted by an Orangeburg, South Carolina, police officer last month spoke out for the first time Tuesday. Clips of police body camera footage obtained and released by the man's lawyer allegedly show former officer David Lance Dukes stomping on the neck and head of Clarence Gailyard, 58, during an arrest.
Fargo, NDPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Trial opens over gruesome killing of 4 in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. — (AP) — An attorney for a man accused in the gruesome killings of four people at a North Dakota property management firm said Wednesday that the case amounts to a rush to judgment based on bad information that led to the wrong conclusion. A prosecutor, though, said every piece of the puzzle leads to the defendant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy