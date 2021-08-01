Cancel
Dayton, TN

Local high school bass team wins NATIONAL Championship on Chickamauga Lake.

By WTVC
WTVC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAYTON, Tenn. — Gage King and Banks Shaw of Sale Creek High School defended their home-lake advantage Saturday, landing three bass that weighed 20-11 to win the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors with a three-day total of 45-6. Shaw and King earned a $5,000 scholarship as well as the $2,000 Hunter Owens Big Bag of the Tournament scholarship presented by the parents of Hunter Owens, a former high school angler who died in a car crash. Drury University, Bryan College and Bethel University also presented the winners with scholarship opportunities to their respective schools.

