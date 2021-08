QUARTERBACK (2): Russell Wilson, Geno Smith. The system that Waldron is implementing looks like it will be Wilson-friendly in at least two ways: with its increased usage of tempo (something the QB has long endorsed) and a greater emphasis on short-to-intermediate throws (which should reduce the number of hits he takes, at least in theory). The Seahawks and Wilson are in a much better place since their early offseason drama, but it's too soon to say that it's resolved for good.