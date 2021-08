Former Penn State wrestler David Taylor is going for gold at the 2020 Olympic Games after a run of dominant performances in the early matches of the tournament. It sets up a gold medal match at 86 kg against Iran’s Hassan Yazdani, the tournament’s top seed, on Thursday morning. The session is scheduled to start at 5:15 a.m., but the medal matches will be closer to 6:30 a.m., according to Penn State.