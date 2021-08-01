The Walking Dead Showrunner Updates Daryl & Carol Spinoff in Development at AMC

By the time "TWD" universe CCO Scott Gimple, showrunner Angela Kang, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Khary Payton, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Eleanor Matsuura, and Michael James Shaw finished up with their virtual panel at this past weekend's Comic-Con@Home, fans of The Walking Dead had a clearer picture of where things are going with the 11th and final season. Along with a jaw-dropping official trailer (posted below), we also learned that Laila Robins will play Pamela Milton and Josh Hamilton will play Lance Hornsby, along with Margot Bingham and Ritchie Coster in undisclosed roles. So with so much to process, now seems as good of a time as any to look back on the long-running series with the newest artwork in the "11 Weeks of TWD Art" series. This time around, a watercolor painting from Zelda Devon honors the midseason premiere of Season 6 " No Way Out" where Daryl (Reedus) took advantage of a grenade launcher and a fuel tanker to help save the day. Here's a look at the artwork, which you can purchase at TWDUShop.com.