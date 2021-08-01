The Walking Dead Showrunner Updates Daryl & Carol Spinoff in Development at AMC
The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang reveals an update on the untitled Daryl & Carol spin-off she co-created with TWD Universe chief Scott Gimple, confirming there is a plan to transition Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) into the sequel series premiering in 2023. Announced by AMC Networks alongside the expanded two-year Final Season of The Walking Dead last September, the fourth series in the Walking Dead Universe is a lighter-toned road show. Kang, a franchise veteran since Season 2 of the mothership show in 2011, will showrun the new series at the other end of a bridge built out of the upcoming Season 11 of The Walking Dead.comicbook.com
