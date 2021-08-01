Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Costilla County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 14:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HUERFANO AND WEST CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 636 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Aguilar, or 17 miles northwest of Trinidad, moving northwest at 5 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Aguilar and Gulnare.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aguilar, CO
County
Las Animas County, CO
County
Huerfano County, CO
County
Costilla County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#14 22 00 Mdt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
EnvironmentCNN

Atlantic hurricane season is about to become more active than first forecast

CNN — The next couple of months could be a wild ride for many if NOAA’s Atlantic hurricane mid-season update proves true. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has doubled down on its initial seasonal forecast issued in May by announcing Wednesday that the season will continue to be above-average. Forecaster’s confidence has increased and the probability of an above-normal season has risen from 60% to 65%, leaving only a 10% probability of a below-normal season and a 25% probability of a normal season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy