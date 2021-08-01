Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-31 14:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HUERFANO AND WEST CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 636 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Aguilar, or 17 miles northwest of Trinidad, moving northwest at 5 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Aguilar and Gulnare.