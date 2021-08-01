Cancel
Owyhee County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Twin Falls County, Southwest Highlands by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-31 13:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-31 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Southern Twin Falls County; Southwest Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN TWIN FALLS AND EASTERN OWYHEE COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 638 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Black Butte, or 24 miles northwest of Jackpot, moving northwest at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Black Butte, Salls Crossing, Juniper Butte and Coonskin Butte around 710 PM MDT.

